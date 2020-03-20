|
|
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital. Clifford was born 74 years ago on December 8, 1945 in Mapleton Township, a son of the late Edwin & Susannah (Martin) Martin. Beloved husband of Lois (Bandy) Martin whom he married on April 6, 1968. Loving father of James (Marion) Martin, Jonathan (Ruth) Martin, Joseph (Sharmen) Martin, Peter (Tina) Martin, Mary Martin, Sarah (Carl) Martin, Rebecca Martin, Dorcas Martin, Lois Martin. Cherished grandfather of Yalonda, Dallas, Lyndon, Adrianna, Ethan, Joel, Darren, Kathleen, Katrina, Nancy, Jessica, Theodore, Laetitia, April, Alethea, Lewis, Jedidiah, Lilibet, Judson, Nathaniel, 23 step-grandchildren and 35 step-great-grandchildren. Survived by his brothers; Paul Martin, Mervin (Vera) Martin, sisters; Violet (Abner) Gingrich, Vera (Eugene) Bauman, Verda (David) Martin and sisters-in-law Doris Martin, Doris (Earl) Wannamaker, Dorothy Lyons, Isabelle (Gary) Bruce, Esther Bruce, brothers-in-law; Lorne Bandy, Elmer Bruce, Eric Bruce, Barry Bruce and by his step father-in-law Ray Bruce. Clifford is predeceased by his granddaughter Jana Rose Martin, brother Stanley Martin, sister-in-law Eileen Martin, father-in-law James Bandy, mother-in-law Gladys (Bandy) Bruce, brothers-in-law George Bandy and Everett Lyons. Clifford was raised at Route 4, Elmira, as a child, later residing in Bancroft and then Milverton. He attended at the Hillview Mennonite Church, Bancroft, for 45 years, and as of lately attended the Brookside Mennonite Church, Carthage, for 4 years. Relatives and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 7 Spencer Street, Milverton, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. A private family funeral service will take place with interment in Brookside Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Aid Ministries - Widows Program would be greatly appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca We understand that it may be a difficult decision to attend considering the current concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the fluid nature of the virus and it's containment, please contact Mark Jutzi Funeral Home at (519) 595-8203 for up-to-date information. Please understand there may be some delays as restrictions have been put in place by the Government restricting numbers of guests in the facility. We trust each individual will make the decision that best suits their needs, and know that we feel your comfort and support.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020