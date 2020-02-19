|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence, Nithview Community, New Hamburg. Clifford was born 94 years ago in Markham, Ontario, a son of the late Wilmot and Mabel (Wideman) Schell. Loving father of Warren and Kathy Schell and John and Sharon Schell. Beloved grandfather of 6 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Clifford will be missed by his step children Robert and Patricia Sider, Virginia Sider, Glenn and Susan Sider and Donna and Larry Hensley. Clifford will be fondly remembered by his step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Shirley and husband Floyd Doner and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Gwen (Coburn) Schell (1997), second wife Edith Sider-Schell (2019), brothers Gordon and wife Gladys Schell and Robert and wife Marjorie Schell, sister Miriam and husband Roy Hiscok, Ediths daughter Carolyn and husband Mark Alles and son Roger Sider. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1 - 3 p.m. and again on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Rd, Peterborough, the funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment to take place in the Rosemount Memorial Gardens, Peterborough. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Gideon Bibles (Cheques Accepted) would be appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. A special thank you to the staff at Nithview Home for the kind, compassionate care. A very special thank you to Susan Sider for her generous help and kind heart.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020