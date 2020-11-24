1/1
Jennifer GAZZELLONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
64 years, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare. Beloved wife of the late Peter Gazzellone (2016). Dear mother of Christine Hutchins (Derrick). Loving Grammy of Mason and Nathan. Dear sister of Kim Stinn (Mark), Debbie Becking (Charlie), Laurie Lawrence (Gary), Cyndi Cooper (Al). Jennifer will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Jennifer worked for the Kitchener Fire Department for 32 years. Cremation has taken place and a private Family Service was held. A Celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Erie Shores Hospice by contacting Reid Funeral Home, 14 Russell Street, Leamington (519-326-2631). Friends may share memories and make donations at www.reidfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved