Colin MOREIRA

Passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 31. Beloved son of Diana and the late Lucas Moreira (Dec. 2019). Loving brother of Dylon. Dear grandson of the late Carlos and Zelia Moreira (Vovo and Vova) and Dave and Deb (Nan). Colin was one of the happiest, go lucky person there ever was, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was always so happy and loving, Colin was everyone's best friend. He will be sadly and greatly missed. A Celebration of Colin's Life will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend his visitation and face masks are required. Private cremation will then take place with burial at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Colin's memorial and where you can RSVP for his visitation.