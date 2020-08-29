1/1
Colin MOREIRA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 31. Beloved son of Diana and the late Lucas Moreira (Dec. 2019). Loving brother of Dylon. Dear grandson of the late Carlos and Zelia Moreira (Vovo and Vova) and Dave and Deb (Nan). Colin was one of the happiest, go lucky person there ever was, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was always so happy and loving, Colin was everyone's best friend. He will be sadly and greatly missed. A Celebration of Colin's Life will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend his visitation and face masks are required. Private cremation will then take place with burial at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Colin's memorial and where you can RSVP for his visitation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved