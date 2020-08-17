1/1
Colleen Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on August 15, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Jim McAlister (2017). Loving mother of Cathy Voisin (Greg), Christine Brown (the late Jeff Rasmussen) and Tracy Livingston (Mike Tsigganas). Cherished grandmother of Ryan Brown, Colin Voisin, Jake Livingston and Grace Tsigganas. Predeceased by parents William and Doris Schaus and her brothers Clifford and Clive Schaus. Colleen and Jim enjoyed many years and friendships at their trailer and travels around the world. For 32 years Colleen worked as the bookkeeper for WCRI, until her retirement in 2005. Colleen took any opportunity to dance, laugh and indulge her sweet tooth with a good coffee. She appreciated the small things in life and passed many valuable lessons onto her daughters. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Cremation to follow. Memorial cards available at the funeral home. Thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of Sunnyside who have made Colleen feel loved and at home. A very special thank you to Tracey, Sandy, Theresa, Michael, Natalia and Kirsten for their kindness and the compassionate care given to Colleen during her stay. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Colleen's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved