Colleen Brown

Passed away on August 15, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Jim McAlister (2017). Loving mother of Cathy Voisin (Greg), Christine Brown (the late Jeff Rasmussen) and Tracy Livingston (Mike Tsigganas). Cherished grandmother of Ryan Brown, Colin Voisin, Jake Livingston and Grace Tsigganas. Predeceased by parents William and Doris Schaus and her brothers Clifford and Clive Schaus. Colleen and Jim enjoyed many years and friendships at their trailer and travels around the world. For 32 years Colleen worked as the bookkeeper for WCRI, until her retirement in 2005. Colleen took any opportunity to dance, laugh and indulge her sweet tooth with a good coffee. She appreciated the small things in life and passed many valuable lessons onto her daughters. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Cremation to follow. Memorial cards available at the funeral home. Thank you to the wonderful and caring staff of Sunnyside who have made Colleen feel loved and at home. A very special thank you to Tracey, Sandy, Theresa, Michael, Natalia and Kirsten for their kindness and the compassionate care given to Colleen during her stay. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Colleen's memorial.