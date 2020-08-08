Colleen HECKENDORN

Peacefully at University Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Colleen Anne Heckendorn, nee Brock, of London age 83. Beloved wife of the late Howard R. Heckendorn. Loving mother of Kim (Dale Van Allen), Kevin (Lotus Why), Duane (Lynda), Brock, and Shaun (Vicki Chetcuti). Dear grandmother of Dana (Jeremy), Nicholas (Rachel), Graham, Erika, Katya (Jon), Randy, and great-grandmother of Greta, Gillian and Maggie. Dear sister of Gordon R. Brock Jr. of Port McNicoll and Thomas L. Brock of Waterloo. Private graveside service at St. John's Cemetery, Arva. Memorial contributions to The Church of St. Jude's Choir and Music program (1537 Adelaide St. North, London, ON N5X 1K6) or to Richmond Wood's Choir and Music program (200 North Centre Rd., London, ON) would be appreciated. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca