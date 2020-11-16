It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom Connie. Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital with her Daughters by her side on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 66. Connie showed great strength and courage over her life and especially over the last 3 years as she beat colon cancer and lived up to her reputation as being a "Tough Cookie" till the very end. Her strength will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Survived by her Daughters Michelle Bauer and Tammy (Graydon) Wilkinson and her best friend and cherished Grandson Mathew Bauer. Also survived by her Sister Cathy (Della) and Brothers Robert (Lise) and Roger (Debbie), sadly missed by her nieces and nephew. Predeceased by her parents Donald (1989) and Peggy (2007) Leuzinger. Cremation has taken place and a private family internment service will take place. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store