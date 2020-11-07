It is with great sadness that the family of Constance (Connie) Nan Sacco, of Cambridge, Ontario, announces her passing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 72 years. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Connie passed away at home, with her daughters by her side. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Leanne Lepine and Melanie Johnson, mother Joan Eagle, brother Grant Eagle, and grandchildren Braydon, Kolby and Aubrey. She was predeceased by her son Mark, sister Patricia Evans, and father Bruce Eagle,. Connie was born in Galt, Ontario and began her career as an Airline Stewardess. She also held positions in Sales, Office Administration, and worked as a District Manager for Avon. She was extremely passionate about dogs, and the Toronto Raptors. Her outgoing personality and laughter will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her many friends and family. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Connie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made in Constance Sacco's name to The Canadian Cancer Society
. The family also wishes to send a special heartfelt thank you to the palliative nursing staff at Paramed for their care and compassion.