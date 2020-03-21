|
Passed away suddenly at Grand River Hospital after a short illness on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the Marietha Jean (Hahn) Boves for 66 years. Loving father of Constantino Boves Jr. (Linda Marie Brooks) and Maria Delcarmen Cummings (Will). Dear grandfather to Christopher Boves, Anthony Cummings and Sarah Kouliavtsev (Cummings) and her husband Mikhail and great-grandfather to Sasha. Dear brother of Ana Boves Monte and Sister Pilar Boves Monte Constantino's family will receive relatives and friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the Chapel on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to World Outreach Ministries would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Constantino's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020