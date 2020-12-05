1/1
Cora-Lynn THOMPSON
2004-08-27 - 2020-11-23
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cora-Lynn Thompson at the age of 16. She passed peacefully surrounded with family by her side at home. Cora-Lynn will be sadly missed by her parents Troy and Jennifer and her siblings Destiny and Robert. She will be dearly missed by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family at Seaway Christian Church. Cora-Lynn was a unique, positive fun loving blessed person. She enjoyed life and took advantage of her gifting and touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. In keeping with the family's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cardinal Community Church on Saturday, December 12, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger March officiating. Memorial donations to The Unforgettable Fund or the Seaway Christian Church would be appreciated by the family.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 5, 2020.
