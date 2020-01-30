Home

Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 48. Beloved husband and best friend of Laura Kocher (nee Lehmann). Proud father of Kyle and Cody. Cherished son of Orval and Sharon Kocher, and son-in-law of Elmer and Sylvia Lehmann. Loving brother of Stephanie and brother-in-law of Christine and Darryl (Clarke) and Brian Lehmann. Dear uncle to Cameron, Wesley (Western), Alex and Emmett. Corey will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by many loving family and friends. Corey was an avid fisherman with a great love of the outdoors and traveling. He savored spending time at the trailer with family and "trailer trash friends". Corey's laugh, smile, contagious sense of humour and love of life are his legacy that will live on forever. A special thanks to Scott Dennis for giving Corey his kidney 16 years ago. Corey's family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Celebration of Corey's Life will be held at the funeral home, on Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. Reception will take place at the funeral home, following the service. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Corey's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020
