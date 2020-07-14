1/1
Cornelius (Casey) DeBRUIN
1918-02-06 - 2020-07-08
With sadness we announce the passing of Casey at the age of 102 due to complications from a fall. Beloved husband of 69 years of the late Margo (2019). Cherished father of Marco (Donna), Sylvia Archibald (Sam) and Audrey Gervais. Loved grandfather of Catherine DeBruin (Isaque Saraiva), Brian DeBruin, Steven Gervais and Eric Gervais. Born in Gouda, The Netherlands, emigrating to Canada in 1954. Predeceased by sister Evertje, brother Jan and special sister Wilhemina. Survived by sister-in-law Cockie (Jan) Sanders in Holland and by many nieces and nephews in both Holland and France. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of A-main and A second floor of Saint Luke's Place for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. Due to current restrictions a reception will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com or 519.267.7199.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 14, 2020.
