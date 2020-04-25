|
Of Port Burwell passed away at his residence on Friday, April 24, 2020 in his 61st year. Beloved husband of Susan (Bender) Harder. Dear father of Lynette Faye Harder and Michelle Rose Harder. Brother of Maria Schmitt (Abram), Peter Harder (Nancy), Jacob Harder (Susan), John Harder (Marje), Henry Harder, Anna Hursh (Leonard), Tina Harder, Margaret Verwer (Jim), Nancy Kuepfer (Lloyd), Will Harder (Connie), Trudy Metzger (Tim), Eva Harder, Martha Harder, David Harder (Shannon) and Abe Harder. Loving son-in-law of Merlin and Erma Bender. Brother-in-law of Donna Good (Harold), Diane Good (Dwight), Tom (Linda), Joseph (the late Linda), Bradley (Sandra), Laura Ann Horst (Virgil) and John (Carolyn). He will be missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Durango, Mexico on February 22, 1960, son of the late Peter and Katharina (Wall) Harder. He was a member of the New Hamburg Conservative Mennonite Church for many years. A private funeral service will be held at H.A. Kebbel Funeral Home and will be livestreamed on our YouTube channel on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment, Aylmer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Aid Ministry-for COVID-19 relief would be appreciated. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020