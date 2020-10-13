The Congregation of the Resurrection announces the death of Father Ernie Varosi, C.R. on October 9, 2020, of Columbia Forest Long Term Care, Waterloo, Ontario. He was 86 years old, in his 66th year of religious life and 59th year of ordained priesthood. Father Varosi is predeceased by his parents Adam and Anna (nee Horvath) Varosi, and his brother John. He is survived and is lovingly remembered by his great nieces, great nephew and many friends. Father Varosi professed his religious vows in the Congregation of the Resurrection on September 8, 1954 and was ordained to the ministerial priesthood on June 3, 1961. He began his ministry as a Catholic educator at St. Jerome's High School, Kitchener, St. Mary's High School, Kitchener, St. Mary's Seminary, Kentucky, St. Catherine College, Kentucky, St. John's College, Brantford and St. Augustine's Seminary, Toronto. From 1999 to 2004 he was administrator for St. Mary's Parish in Kitchener. In 2004, Father Varosi retired to Resurrection Manor in Waterloo. In 2018 he moved to Columbia Forest Long Term Care in Waterloo. Father Varosi was a member of a number of committees within the Congregation and Local Superior for Resurrection Manor Religious House. He was involved in the community acting as Pastoral Associate of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, Local Unit. He was a member of the Seminary formation evaluation and liturgical program, served as group leader and Spiritual Director for seminarians, and assisted with the Permanent Deacon program at the Toronto School of Theology. He also assisted in numerous parishes with preaching, catechetical teaching and faith formation. A man of deep faith, hope, and love, Father Ernie's life of faithful service touched the lives of his many students, brother religious, parishioners, and family during his dedicated ministry. His love of history, witnessed in his scholarly writings and classroom teachings, was eagerly adopted by his many students. We wish to express our gratitude to Columbia Forest Long Term Care for the compassionate care they provided Father Varosi over the past two years. Visitation of Father Varosi will take place at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 49 Blueridge Drive, Kitchener on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm with the Vigil Prayer Service at 8:30 pm. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church on Friday, October 16 at 11:00 am. Private interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Kitchener. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, to attend the visitation or Funeral Mass, all must register by calling the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519.745.8445. Personal face coverings or shields must be worn. Donations in Father Varosi's memory may be made to the Congregation of the Resurrection for the care of their retired members and forwarded to 265 Westmount Road North, Waterloo ON, N2L 3G7 or on our website at www.resurrectionists.ca
or arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo, at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519.745.8445.