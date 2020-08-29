Cynthia BRYAN

Passed away on August 22, 2020 at her home at the age of 80. Loving mother of Howard Nyearde (Petline), Dawn Polack (Stephen), Winsome Hawkins (Gerard) and Karen Bryan (Ian Gayle). Cherished grandma of Marlon, Danisha, Damion, Donniel, Elijah, Victoria, Christian, Kyra, Searra, Kayden, Thea and Laila. Great-grandma of Spain. Dear sister of Elaine and Sonny. Predeceased by her mother, Nina Douglas. Cynthia was a strong, independent and resourceful woman. She worked diligently at everything she did and never gave up, even when things got tough. Cynthia enjoyed spending time outdoors, particularly in her garden. She was incredibly proud of her children and took great joy in being a grandma. Cynthia's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Guests are required to RSVP to attend Cynthia's visitation and service, and masks are mandatory. Those who are unable to attend may view Cynthia's service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Cynthia's memorial and to RSVP.