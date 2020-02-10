Home

Cynthia NESSNER

Cynthia NESSNER Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital surrounded by her family on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 60. Cremation has taken place. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 4th at Carmel New Church (40 Chapel Hill Drive, Kitchener) at 12:00 pm. Following the service, there will be an open house Celebration of Life at Jim and Cindy's house, 16 Chapel Hill Drive. Donations in Cindy's memory may be made to the Grand River Hospital, ICU.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
