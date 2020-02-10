Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Carmel New Church
40 Chapel Hill Drive
Kitchener), ON
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Jim and Cindy's house
16 Chapel Hill Drive
View Map
Cynthia NESSNER Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital surrounded by her family on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the age of 60. Cremation has taken place. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 4th at Carmel New Church (40 Chapel Hill Drive, Kitchener) at 12:00 pm. Following the service, there will be an open house Celebration of Life at Jim and Cindy's house, 16 Chapel Hill Drive. Donations in Cindy's memory may be made to the Grand River Hospital, ICU. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
