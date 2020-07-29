Archdeacon Cyril Edmond Ladds passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family on July 26, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Loving husband of Norma Ladds (nee Klie) for 65 years. Cherished father of Deborah Ladds of Kitchener, ON; Jennifer Ladds (Mike Lewis) of Atlanta, Georgia; Jane Lamon (Christopher) of Southlake, Texas; Julie Chambers (John) of Port Credit, ON and John Ladds (Dawn) of Brantford, ON. Proud Grandpa to 9 grandsons and 1 granddaughter; Matthew (Abbey), Michael (Sarah), Jeffrey, and Emma Lamon; Harrison, Christopher and Jackson Chambers; Benjamin, Samuel and Joshua Ladds. Predeceased by his parents George and Elizabeth Ladds and his brother George Ladds of Rouyn, Quebec. Cy received his elementary and high school education in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec; received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Western Ontario and his Licentiate in Theology from Huron University College in London, ON. was ordained to the Anglican Priesthood in 1954 and served in the following parishes: Grace Church, Brantford ON, St. Stephen's Church, Stratford ON, Trinity Church, Sebringville ON, St. Andrew's Memorial Church, Kitchener ON, St. John's Church, Cambridge (Preston) ON, St. George's Church, London ON, and for the last 20 years of his ministry he was the Rector at The Church of St. John's The Evangelist in Kitchener ON. He also served on various committees in the Diocese of Huron and in 1974 was appointed Archdeacon to the Anglican churches in the Counties of Perth and Waterloo. He loved all aspects of life and nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by his family and good friends. The influence of his ministry, love and grace were far reaching and impacted many. We are grateful for a lifetime of love and support and his children feel fortunate to have been able to spend time with him over the last few months of his life. Many thanks to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, the Kitchener Waterloo LHIN, and the palliative team of doctors, nurses, PSW's and the many friends who reached out with care and kindness. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a future date will be announced to give thanks to God for a celebration of his life and ministry. It will be held at the Church of the Holy Saviour in Waterloo, ON. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to any of the following: St. Mary's Cardiac Care Centre, The Primate's World and Relief Development Fund, The Church of the Holy Saviour, The Church of St. John's The Evangelist, The Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, or a charity of your choice