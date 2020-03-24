|
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, March 22,2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of the late Laureen Francis Rayner (1997). Cherished father of Beverly (Bruce) Shantz and Barry (Brenda) Davidson. Beloved Grandfather of Brent Shantz and Erin Davidson (Alex Scott) and Marc Davidson. Adored Great Grandpa of Dallas and Keegan Shantz and Liam and Abigail Scott. Cyril is survived by his sister Phyllis Busch and brother Jack Davidson. Cyril was predeceased by his parents John and Dorcas Davidson and brother Bill Davidson. Cyril enjoyed his time at the cottage on Francis Lake with family and friends and later in New Hamburg with his good friend Eileen Murphy. Private cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations to the K-W Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020