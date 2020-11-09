It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of D'Arcy Ann Klein on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Spruce Lodge, Stratford in her 67th year. The family greatly appreciate that the staff kindly and with great compassion allowed family to be with D'Arcy day and night from Sunday to her passing on Friday. She had been a resident of Spruce Lodge for the past six years, suffering with early onset of Alzheimer Disease. She is now free of those restrictions and for this we joyfully thank God. D'Arcy had been a Laboratory Technician and RNA at Stratford General Hospital, Freeport Hospital, Kitchener, Life Labs and several nursing homes. She was predeceased by her father, James Klein whom she is now with. D'Arcy is greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her mother, Mary Ann Klein; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas (Amy), Steven, Stuart (Christine), Perry (Maria), Barry (Kim); her loving and devoted sister and brother-in-law, Karen Klein-Locke (Dean) and several beloved nieces and nephews. As expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory may be made to Spruce Lodge, Stratford; the Alzheimer Society or Stratford Perth Humane Society (because D'Arcy's cats were her children) through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431 Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca