D'Arcy passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre's Palliative Care Unit of Grand River Hospital on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 95. D'Arcy was predeceased by his wife Mary (Winkler) in 1966, his parents George and Phyllis Swartz and his brothers Douglas (Betty) and Rodney (Ruth). He is survived by his nephew Timothy Swartz (Kim) and his niece Sherry Swartz (Cliff). D'Arcy was employed at Mutual Life of Canada for 40 years in the mortgage area of the Investment Division. He retired in 1985. D'Arcy enjoyed golfing, cycling, and fishing. In the early years, D'Arcy and Mary kept the grounds of their property in immaculate condition. Many thanks to Peter and Gisele Denommé and the staffs at Beechwood Manor and Freeport Health Centre for their excellent care of Uncle D'Arcy for the past years. Cremation has taken place. According to D'Arcy's wishes, there will be no formal service. Memorial donations to Parents for Community Living or the charity of your choice
can be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.