1/1
D'Arcy McGEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D'Arcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On the morning of August 4, 2020, D'Arcy Kenneth McGee died a peaceful and quiet death at Trinity Village Care Centre. D'Arcy was born to John Henry and Elizabeth on January 27, 1938 in Timmins ON. Loving father of Tim McGee (Patricia), Kelly Champagne (David), D'Arcy (Bobby) McGee, Melissa McGee (Matt), stepfather to Karian Guimond (Rich). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Gregory, Mandy Lyn, Joseph, Michael, Brittney, Janessa, Krystal, Annie and Keegan and step grandfather to Kane and Ivy. Great grandfather of 12. D'Arcy will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Lawrence (Levine) and Edith Chapman (David). Preceded in death by his daughter Susan, his sisters, Mary, Kathleen, Ruth and his brothers George, Jack, Anson, Jerry and Bobby. We must also make a special mention to the late mothers of his children, Gail and Colleen. A special thank you to all the staff and volunteers at Trinity Village for their loving care and support of D'Arcy over the past two years during his gradual decline in health due to Frontotemporal Dementia and also during his final days. An interment gathering will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park on August 8th 2020 at 10am for family members and close friends of D'Arcy's. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. An expression of sympathy or donations can be made to Trinity Village Care Centre or to the Alzheimer's Society. Visit www.henrywalser.com for D'Arcy's memorial and to RSVP to attend the interment.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved