D. Lynne Martin
Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus at the age of 75. Beloved wife and soul mate of Larry Martin for 54 years. Mother of Donna and Mark Smith, Doug and Connie Martin. Grandmother of Devon and Jasemine Smith. Sister of Helene Sellery and Walt Atkinson. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Herb and Nellie (Rogers) Atkinson, and sister Marion Brennan. At Lynne's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. Family interment in West Montrose Cemetery will take place at a later date. In Lynne's memory, donations to Trinity United Church, Elmira, West Montrose United Church, or Harmonize for Speech Foundation would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
