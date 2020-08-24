Dako SINTIC

Born in Croatia, Dako passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved husband of the late Marija (2019). Loving father of Dane Sintic (the late Dragica - 1999), Dusanka Sintic and Branka Spreitzer (Herbert). Dear grandfather of Sandra (Rodney), Sintiya (Keith), Danijel (Karolina), Andrew (Christine), Nancy and great-grandfather of Dominic, Joshua, Charlotte, Emily, Martina, Eva, Mario, Joseph and Thomas. Predeceased by his brother Marko He will be missed by his many relatives in Croatia, Slovenia and Canada. Dako came to Canada, with his wife Marija, to make a better life for their family. He enjoyed gardening and was quite the handyman around the house. Dako's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519)749-8467. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Daniel R.C. Church, 29 Midland Dr., on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory, and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lung Association or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Dako's memorial and to RSVP your attendance.