|
|
In loving memory of Dale Sheppard The day you left us the world stood still - It is not yet turning and never will. You were a life force, created so much and touched so many lives. To this family, you were the anchor and the center of our world. To me, you were everything; my best friend, my ally, my soulmate and the love of my life. My prince. The beautiful memories you created for us will sustain us, but the hole you left in our hearts is unfathomable. No words will ever suffice to express how much we miss you and grieve for you. With deepest love, Vivien, Alex, Megan, JJ, Dwayne & family
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020