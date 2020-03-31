Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Dale APPLETON

It is with great sadness we announce that Dale passed away, as a result of injuries from a fire, on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved son of the late Selena and Ronald Appleton. Predeceased by his brother Phillip. Survived by his sister Marilyn Weiss. Will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Dale was an active member of the KW Naval Association. He was an avid reader, spending much time at the library. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses in the Burn Unit at Hamilton General Hospital for their compassionate care. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation - Burn Unit would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dale's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 31, 2020
