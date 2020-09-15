1/1
Dale Stewart
1945-06-24 - 2020-09-11
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Dale Stewart on September 11, 2020 with family by her side. Beloved wife of the late George Stewart (2019). The most loving mom to Tracey (Mark), and cherished grandma to Sara and Megan. We would like to thank all of our friends and family for their love and support during this difficult time. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to Hospice Wellington, Guelph or the Canadian Cancer Society would be most appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
