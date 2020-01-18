|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Charles Eichholz from pneumonia. Beloved son of June and the late Carl Eichholz (2012). Dear brother of Kim Nielson and Carrie Powers (Chad). Loved and missed by nieces & nephews; Jake, Jessie, Josh, Jadyn, Taylor, Brooklyn, Mya and Deanna. Born and raised in Kitchener-Waterloo Dan attended Northdale & MacGregor Public Schools, Waterloo Collegiate and George Brown College in Toronto where he achieved honors diplomas. In celebration of Dan's life, there will be a service at Elmira Pentecostal Assembly, 290 Arthur Street South, on Thursday, January 23. Memorial Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and Service at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the church. Dan has been cremated and a private interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a local food bank or . Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020