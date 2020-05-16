Dan MacRae
Passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home in Kitchener at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Klinck) for 50 years. Loving dad of Angela MacRae (Chris Pinney), Shelley MacRae and Ian MacRae (Ainslee). Cherished papa of Lilee, Hazel, Liam, Callum, Milo, Maeve and Cate. Dear twin brother of Dianne Webb (Doug), also brother of Tim MacRae (Jackie), Debra MacRae and David MacRae (Lori). Predeceased by parents, David and Beth, and brother, John, in infancy. Dan was the owner/operator of D.J. MacRae Maintenance for the past 20 years. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Williamsburg Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and House of Friendship would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dan's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
