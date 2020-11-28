It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dan Beacock announce his passing after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 54. He peacefully passed away at home with family by his side on November 24, 2020. Dan will be dearly missed by his best friend and wife of 30 years, Pam Beacock and his adored daughter Alexandra. He is reunited in eternity with his beloved son Jakob (2014), his brother Christopher Beacock (2016) and his parents Sharon (2013) and John Beacock (2010). Dan will be lovingly remembered by aunts and uncles, Peter and Barb Beacock, Jim and Linda Beacock, Dianne and Tom Cline, and many cousins. He was a cherished son-in-law to Bryan and Gayle Webber and Dianne Wells-Webber. Dan will be sadly missed by Blair and Jill Webber, Jennifer and Charlie Madge, Stephanie Ibbotson and several nieces and nephews. Dan was born and raised in Preston and graduated from Preston High School and later the University of Guelph. He followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Waterloo Regional Police Service where he spent 13 years serving the community. Dan left policing to pursue a career with the Insurance Bureau of Canada as Director of Auto Theft for Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Dan enjoyed music, playing the drums, riding BMX and motorcycles, snowboarding and was an avid car enthusiast. He looked forward to each spring when he could take his classic Porsche out of storage and spend time driving with his closest friends. Dan spent many hours happily cheering Alexandra and Jakob in their many sporting endeavours like BMX racing, snowboarding, skateboarding, volleyball and hockey. Dan was a special man who had the gift of making lasting friendships in all facets of his life. His friends will all miss his keen sense of humour and wit. He was grateful for all of the love and support of his friends and family throughout his life, but especially these last few months. Cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to a charity of your choice
may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.