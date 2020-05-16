Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home, RR 1, Wallenstein, in his 85th year. Husband of the late Ada (Bowman) Martin (2018). Father of Lucinda Martin, Clayton (Martha), George (Nancy), all of Wallenstein, Amzie (Sarah) of Listowel, Ivan (Mary) of Drayton, Velina (Edwin) Sauder of Waterloo, Minerva (Sidney) Brubacher of St. Jacobs, Urias of Kitchener, and Clarence (Ruth) of Listowel. Also survived by 39 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother of Elam H. Martin and brother-in-law of Elam M.J. Martin, Esther Martin, and Lauretta Martin. Predeceased by his parents Christian and Anna (Horst) Martin, stepmother Catherine Martin, brothers Noah (Lydia), Henry, Reuben, and Clayton, sisters Sarah (Urias) Martin, Emma (Abram) Weber, Lydia Martin, and Saloma (Amos) Brubacher, and grand-daughter Alice Martin. Private family viewing, and then burial and private family service on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Linwood Mennonite Cemetery. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.