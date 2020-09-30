1/1
Daniel KNORR
December 31, 1944 - September 26, 2020 Daniel Kraemer Knorr, of Kincardine, passed away at home, on Friday, September 26th, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Elsie Knorr (née Gingrich). Loving father of Shirley (Wayne), Gary (Wendy), Dennis (Kim), Audrey (Rob), Roger (Shannon), Colleen (Jeff), Raymon (Lia) and Barb (Colin). Cherished grandfather to 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Leah, Alvin, Melvin, Clayton and Lena. Daniel will be missed by Elsie's siblings Allan, Abner, Earl, Vera and Elmeda. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Eileen. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davey-Linklater Funeral Home
757 Princes Street
Kincardine, ON N2Z 1Z5
(519) 396-2701
