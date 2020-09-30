Daniel KNORR

December 31, 1944 - September 26, 2020 Daniel Kraemer Knorr, of Kincardine, passed away at home, on Friday, September 26th, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Elsie Knorr (née Gingrich). Loving father of Shirley (Wayne), Gary (Wendy), Dennis (Kim), Audrey (Rob), Roger (Shannon), Colleen (Jeff), Raymon (Lia) and Barb (Colin). Cherished grandfather to 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Leah, Alvin, Melvin, Clayton and Lena. Daniel will be missed by Elsie's siblings Allan, Abner, Earl, Vera and Elmeda. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his sister-in-law Eileen. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com