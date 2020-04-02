Home

Daniel SHEA

Daniel SHEA Obituary
It is with great sorrow the family announces the sudden passing of their beloved husband and father, Daniel Shea on April 1, 2020 at his home in his 60th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Anne (nee Morrison) for 29 years. Loving father of Patrick, Emily (Jake) and Ryan (Laura). Dear brother of Beverly Nantais and Kathy Mallott. Will be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Dan's brilliance in computer technology led him to a career in the IT field, which allowed him to travel world wide over the years. Known as the "Computer Tie Guy", he taught computer technology, both locally and internationally. A private family service was held and a Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held at a later date. Details to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. A special thank you to Dr. Sheila Russek and the most wonderful team of palliative nurses who helped care for Dan and allowed him to stay at home in his final days. As expressions of sympathy, donations the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Daniel's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020
