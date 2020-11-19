It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Darlene Wilkinson of Kitchener, in her 75th year on Monday, November 16, 2020. Darlene is survived by her loving husband Jim and her children (from oldest to youngest): Tony (Debbie) Dessler, Marty (Tracie) Wilkinson, Kim Schaefer (Tom Schwartz), Wanda (Gary) Winterhalt, Shelly Jeffrey, Joylene (Richard) Clutterbuck, Steve Waltenburgh and Rob (Lisa) Waltenburgh. Darlene also enjoyed the love and company of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Darlene is predeceased by her parents Peggy Johnson and George Legate, as well as brothers Wayne and Don Drennan and Bill and Dave Legate. Darlene was a proud member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Kitchener. She was an avid lover of country music who had a particular fondness for Conway Twitty. In honour of her fighting spirit we say "After the Fire is Gone", the good Lord, Conway Twitty and her loved ones are sure to be waiting on the other side to say "Hello Darlin". A private family service will take place. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Ontario Brain Injury Association will be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca