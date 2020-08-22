Darryl Longmire

Passed away surrounded by the love of family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved son of Karen Gerber (Rick) and the late Angus Longmire (2011). Dear brother of Darcy. Darryl will be missed and remembered by his niece Madison, nephew Dylan, niece Brooke, his grandparents, aunts and uncles. Darryl's life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener 519-749-8467. Please RSVP for the celebration of life and masks are mandatory. Family and friends can join the service via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com
/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Darryl's memorial.