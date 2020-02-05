|
Dave passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener. Will forever be missed by his loving wife Jenny and children Kevin, Jody, Jason, Becky, and Allisa. He will be missed by his many grandchildren, and many friends. Dave loved music and cherished the many Trooper concerts that he watched with Jenny. Many thanks to the staff and volunteers of Innisfree House for their kind and caring services. Condolences for the family and donations to Innisfree House (via Lisaard House) may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020