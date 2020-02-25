|
Passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sakura House in Woodstock. Dave was in his 68th year. Loving husband and soulmate to Jean Pozojevic (nee Thompson) for almost 45 years. Cherished father of Bob Ekins, Cathy (Ken) Baker, Lisa (Rob) Moorby, Julie (Mike) McCoy and Mike (Mackie) Pozojevic. Loved grandfather of Adam, Ashley, Andrew, Aaron, Pam, Gill, Zach, Ethan, Justin, Carter, Emma, Aiden and five great-grandchildren. Always remembered by his brother Don Pozojevic and sister Ann Pozojevic along with several nieces and nephews. Dave is predeceased by his parents Vinko and Maria Pozojevic. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a service to follow in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions to Sakura House, the or the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020