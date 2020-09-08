Husband and wife passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020, David at the age of 84 and Bonnie at the age of 81. Loving parents of Kevin and Brian (Laura Gale). Cherished grandparents of Eric Martyn and Julia Martyn. Will be missed by sister-in-law Barbara Martyn and many cousins. David originally from Ripley, ON and Bonnie originally from Hanover, ON lived most of their lives in Cambridge, ON and later retired to Windsor to be closer to their family. David was a Locomotive Engineer for CP Rail and Bonnie was a Nurse at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. In keeping with their wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Marcotte Funeral Home (519-735-2830). Donations would be appreciated by the family to the charity of your choice
.