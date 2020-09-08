1/1
David & Bonnie MARTYN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Husband and wife passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020, David at the age of 84 and Bonnie at the age of 81. Loving parents of Kevin and Brian (Laura Gale). Cherished grandparents of Eric Martyn and Julia Martyn. Will be missed by sister-in-law Barbara Martyn and many cousins. David originally from Ripley, ON and Bonnie originally from Hanover, ON lived most of their lives in Cambridge, ON and later retired to Windsor to be closer to their family. David was a Locomotive Engineer for CP Rail and Bonnie was a Nurse at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. In keeping with their wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Marcotte Funeral Home (519-735-2830). Donations would be appreciated by the family to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved