Davidson, David A - SB10406 - CWO David A. Davidson CD - Served Corps of the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers 1953-1980 and The National President Korean Veterans Association of Canada 2003-2004. It is with great sadness that I must announce my father, "Dave", David A. Davidson passed away this morning at 09:35am, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Kitchener, Ontario. He will be missed by his wife Betty Davidson of Kitchener, Ontario, his daughter Renate Doyon and husband Phillip Doyon (deceased Nov 29,2003) of Kitchener, Ontario, son Gary Davidson of Kitchener, Ontario (Grand daughter Stephanie & Chris Landry of Kitchener, Ontario, Grand Daughter Donna of Kitchener, Ontario), son Peter and Tracey Davidson of Kitchener (Grandson Brody of Kitchener, Ontario, Grandson Luke of Kitchener, Ontario), son David and Mary Jane Davidson of Sioux City, Iowa (Grandsons David and Amanda of Omaha, Nebraska, Jeremiah of Tokyo, Japan, Patrick and Chrissy of Duluth, Minnesota) & Vivian Davidson of Cambridge, Ontario. Dave is predeceased by his mother Josephine Davidson (nee Fader) and his father David A. Davidson, both of Ajax, Ontario. Dave's brothers are Harold Davidson and wife Carol of New Market, Ontario (daughters Lynn and Elaine), Louis Davidson and wife Sharon of Courtice, Ontario, Kenny Davidson and wife Pamela of Oshawa, Ontario (son Andrew, step sons Brock and Cole) Dave's family will receive relatives and friends from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 10 people may enter the building at one time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Please visit www.henrywalser.com for Dave's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020