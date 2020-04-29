Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for David DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. DAVIDSON Obituary
Davidson, David A - SB10406 - CWO David A. Davidson CD - Served Corps of the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers 1953-1980 and The National President Korean Veterans Association of Canada 2003-2004. It is with great sadness that I must announce my father, "Dave", David A. Davidson passed away this morning at 09:35am, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Kitchener, Ontario. He will be missed by his wife Betty Davidson of Kitchener, Ontario, his daughter Renate Doyon and husband Phillip Doyon (deceased Nov 29,2003) of Kitchener, Ontario, son Gary Davidson of Kitchener, Ontario (Grand daughter Stephanie & Chris Landry of Kitchener, Ontario, Grand Daughter Donna of Kitchener, Ontario), son Peter and Tracey Davidson of Kitchener (Grandson Brody of Kitchener, Ontario, Grandson Luke of Kitchener, Ontario), son David and Mary Jane Davidson of Sioux City, Iowa (Grandsons David and Amanda of Omaha, Nebraska, Jeremiah of Tokyo, Japan, Patrick and Chrissy of Duluth, Minnesota) & Vivian Davidson of Cambridge, Ontario. Dave is predeceased by his mother Josephine Davidson (nee Fader) and his father David A. Davidson, both of Ajax, Ontario. Dave's brothers are Harold Davidson and wife Carol of New Market, Ontario (daughters Lynn and Elaine), Louis Davidson and wife Sharon of Courtice, Ontario, Kenny Davidson and wife Pamela of Oshawa, Ontario (son Andrew, step sons Brock and Cole) Dave's family will receive relatives and friends from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 10 people may enter the building at one time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Please visit www.henrywalser.com for Dave's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -