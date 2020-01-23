|
With great sadness, his family announces that David passed away, with family by his side, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at London University Hospital, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of 26 years to Christine Whittet. Loving father of Susanne Vuksic (Paul) and step-father of Robin Legault (Sonny), Late Todd Legault (2016) (Carrie), Derek Legault (Angela), Sarah Legault (Mark). Proud grandfather of Josh, Holly, Michael (Danielle), Kayla (Matt), Jessica (Ty), Joey, Lukas, Will, and André and great-grandfather of Kaleb, Chloe, Tyshon, Zara, and Grayson. He will also be lovingly remembered by his siblings Raymond Whittet (Helen), Ann Sutton (Dick), Isabel Pitman, and Jean Thompson (Scott) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. He was also predeceased by his parents Alexander and Elsie Whittet. David was born in Kilmacolm, Scotland. He was a proud Submariner in the Queen's Royal Navy. He immigrated to Canada with his family in 1973 where he became an accomplished and successful Millwright. David loved his family and friends, both old and new, very much; always making the effort to keep in touch with them. He always had a smile and warm hello to everyone he met. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial Visitation will take place at St. John's Church, 567 Queenston Road, Cambridge on Friday, January 24th from 1 - 1:45 p.m. The Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cambridge Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. Arrangements entrusted to the Barthel Funeral Home (519) 653-3251.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020