This world was not my home I was just passing through - My destination heaven, I'm home, October 1, 2020. Born September 18, 1937 in Kitchener ,Ontario. Beloved husband and dear friend of Mary (Norris) for 61 years. Dear father of Cheryl (Dan) Turner, Stephen (Ozgecan), Dean, David (Danielle). Cherished grandfather of 18 and great- grandfather of 15. Always enjoyed his time spent with his grandkids and great- grandkids. Predeceased by his parents, Louis & Prudence Kuntz. Dear brother of Gord (Carol) (predeceased) , Ray (predeceased) Barb, Tom (Sheila), Grant (Elaine). Special brother-in-law to Joan (Tom), Ellen (Joe),Pat (Jim) predeceased, Rose, Ed (Marie). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Remembered fondly by Michele, Karen and Susan. David was a painting contractor for many years before David & Mary opened their store; Damar Decorating Centre. David enjoyed fishing and hunting in his early adult life. David loved and served his Lord and Saviour. Many thanks to Dr. A.S. Pandey & Dr. C. Macie. Words cannot express our gratitude to Dr. D. Humphrey, Nurses, Pat Bolender and Joanne Resendes and many others who provided exceptional care over the last three years. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 pm from Forward Church, 55 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge. In memory of David donations to: THE BRIDGES, Cambridge Neighbourhood Table or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Due to COVID-19, and Provincial Guidelines; those wishing to attend are asked to Register with Forward Church by calling 519-621-6566. Seating is limited to only those who have Registered. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that who ever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life .Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6 (519)-740-0669.