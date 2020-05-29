David Bowman
Age: 16 Days Son of Mark and Mary Bowman of RR#4 Listowel. Leaves to mourn maternal grandparents David and Maryann Weber, paternal grandparents Harvey and Nancy Bowman, three great-grandfathers, two great-grandmothers, three uncles, six aunts. Predeceased by one uncle. Funeral service will be held at Klear View meeting house on May 29, 2020. Burial will follow in the adjoiing cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 29, 2020.
