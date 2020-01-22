Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave on Friday, January 17, 2020. Loving and cherished husband to Mary-Anne (Parthe) for 29 years. He will be missed by his sister Debbie, mother-in-law Sophie (Parthe), brothers-in-law Gary and John and sister-in-law Christine. Proud uncle to Matt, Kyle (2019), Steffi (2012), Michael (Jen), Tim, Sarah and Matt. Dave worked as a painter for most of his life. In his free time, he always enjoyed spending time in his heated man cave and having a few beers with friends. Cremation has taken place and as per Dave's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 22, 2020
