David Bruce KERGIN
KERGIN, David Bruce We are so very sad to announce the sudden passing of David Bruce Kergin at St. Mary's Hospital following heart surgery. He is remembered with the greatest love by his wife of 50 years, Judi, his daughter, Kristen and her husband Jerry Charbonneau and his loving grandchildren, Owen and Preston Hackert and Michael, Emma and Madi Charbonneau. "Pa" enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and hearing about their many adventures. He will also be remembered by his mother-in-law, Barbara Krueger and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joanne and Ian Moore and Jim and Jan Krueger. He is survived by his sister Sue DeBalinhard and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Staebler and stepfather, Keith Staebler, his father-in-law, Russell Krueger and Judi's brother, Jack. We teased Dave a lot about his "hardware" store in the barn. If you were renovating or doing a repair you could always count on him to have the obscure parts or pieces you were searching for. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. As per his request there will be no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Unit or Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society. Donations and condolences can be made online by visiting www.westmountfuneralchapel.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
