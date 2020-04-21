|
Passed away on April 17, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 62. Dave lived with his partner and love Laura Harkness at their home in Waterloo, Ontario. Father to Jessica and Sarah McClintock. Son of William and Helen McClintock. Brother to Lisa, Paul, and Barry McClintock. Stepfather to Jacalyn, Daniel and Alisha Harkness. Dave was a welcoming and loving person who brought out the best in those around him. He was a natural born athlete who enjoyed and excelled in sports including hockey, baseball and golf. He had a passion for cooking and barbecuing delicious food that regularly brought his family and friends together. When possible, a celebration of life and final Mass will be planned. Contributions to Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre in memory of David are welcomed and appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020