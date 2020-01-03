|
David Craig Dorman, 72, passed away suddenly on Monday December 30, 2019 in Cambridge, ON. He was born January 29, 1947 to Bruce and Dorothy (Keat) Dorman in Hamilton, ON. David is survived by his three sons, Christopher, Jamie and Adam (Samantha) Dorman and his cherished daughter Kathryn (Andrew) Rohm, and his brothers Michael, Paul and Stephen. He was the proud grandfather of Jacob and James Dorman and Adalynn Rohm, and uncle to his loving niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sharon, his parents and brother, Bruce. David loved history and the arts and worked as an actor and antiques dealer for 40 years. He enjoyed travelling and spending time in nature. He was an active volunteer in the community and his joyful presence and bright smile will forever be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held soon. Please follow this link for further details: https://www.facebook.com/events/500713773893673/