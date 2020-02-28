|
|
Passed away surrounded by love on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Kumpf) Decker for 49 years. Loving father of Jamie Decker and Jodi Decker (the late Glenn). Dear grandfather of Michael. Dear brother of Kathy Pehlke (Eric). Dave will be missed and remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Dear brother-in-law of Sonny Kumpf (Linda), Rick Kumpf (Beth), Kathy Jones (Bruce). Predeceased by his parents Glenn (2008) and Rose (2007), brother Bob (1963). Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be published in the Record next week or may be available by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020