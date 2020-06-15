David Douglas

Passed away on June 11, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 60. Loving father and friend of Mandy (Craig) Martin. Cherished Papa of Jaxon and Alena. Dear brother of Gail (Tom) Harrison, Carole (Earl) Fielding, Cindy (Ken) Kieswetter, Glen (Cathy) Douglas, Lea (Larry) Batte and Dean Douglas (Kaumudi Marathe). Loved son of William and the late Doreen Douglas. Dave loved his family more than anything else. He was a funny, soft-hearted, charismatic, kind and genuine man. He was an avid sports fan and was always cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Blue Jays and Green Bay Packers. He also loved the outdoors and anything to do with nature, especially birds. He was a talented gardener - he was even nominated for a gardening award through the City of Kitchener. His dogs, Charlie and Aubree were his companions; they spent many hours walking the dog trails. David worked at Lear Corporation for 30 years and retired at the age of fifty-five. A private family service by invitation only will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests are invited to join David's service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation Walk Kitchener-Waterloo 2020 Team Name: Remembering Dave would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for David's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.