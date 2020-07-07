Reinhart, Dr. David Edgar: Passed away unexpectedly with his family by his side on June 30, 2020 at the age of 66. Loving husband of 32 years to Debra (nee Bartlett) Reinhart and forever proud father of David, Deanna and Derek. Brother of Paul (Kathy) Reinhart of West Simsbury, Connecticut, Kathy Rose of Paris, and Clarence Bartlett of Kitchener. Predeceased by parents Dr. Edgar and Mary Reinhart and Donald Bartlett and survived by Catherine Bartlett. He will be missed by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and his wide circle of friends. David had diverse interests and aptitudes and was a strong advocate for learning. He completed his Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Education and Master of Arts, all before becoming a Doctor of Chiropractic. He followed in the footsteps of his father and loved his chosen profession of treating and caring for his patients at Reinhart Chiropractic for 37 years. His patients were touched by his ability to connect with them and coach them through life's successes and challenges. In his years of practice, Dr. Reinhart was a mentor to many young aspiring chiropractors. David was a deep thinker who continued his lifelong love of learning by reading, researching and sharing - especially in the areas of religion, history and philosophy. He was always up for a good conversation and loved deepening his understanding and perspective by listening to others' ideas. David's care and interest in people and their stories will long be remembered. David enjoyed golfing and curling with family and friends at Westmount Golf and Country Club for many years. He took up guitar at the age of 50 and loved strumming along to old songs and learning new ones. Kahshe Lake was a favourite place for David where he savoured time spent on the water - swimming, fishing and boating. Exploring and learning about the world through travel was important to David and he instilled this in his children. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date for those who have been touched by his life. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College (CMCC) would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.henrywalser.com
