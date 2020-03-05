|
Passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge, at the age of 67. Father of Jennifer (Mark) Schmidt, Michael (Stephanie) Chipman, and Andrea (Craig) Jantzi. Grandfather of Mason, Monica, and Marissa. Brother of Bruce (Bonnie) Chipman and Lynn (Brian) Stoner. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Margaret (Montgomery) Chipman. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment in Elmira Union Cemetery and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020